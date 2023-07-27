Two hurt in Green Lake Co. plane crash

Plane Crash graphic
Plane Crash graphic(AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BROOKLYN Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – Two people suffered minor injuries Thursday afternoon when their plane when down in a field in the Township of Brooklyn, the Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to its statement, the aircraft came down around 1 p.m. in a field near Wis. Hwy. 49 and Townline Road intersection. One person who was in the plane went to a nearby home for help, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and emergency crews arrived on the scene soon afterwards and found the small plane in a cornfield about 200 feet south of Townline Road.

The plane’s pilot and a passenger were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate how many people were on the plane at the time nor did it say what caused it to crash.

