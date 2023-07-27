Voters split down the middle in Biden-Trump showdown, Marquette poll finds

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) – President Joe Biden topped former President Donald Trump by just over a half of a percentage point in the 2020 election; and a rematch between them, if it were held today, would likely be just as close, a new Marquette University poll shows.

The latest survey from MU’s law school finds the nation’s last two Commanders-in-Chief would split the vote right down the middle in a head-to-head matchup, with each of them taking 50 percent of the vote.

Right now, a plurality of Republicans and independent who lean Republican are looking forward to a third Trump run. Forty-six percent of them would like to see him win the GOP nomination next year, the poll reported, the same percentage as MU’s last survey in May.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slots in second, but the 22 percent support he tallied is off a few points from the previous poll. In a head-to-head showdown between the two Floridians the margin shrinks to just eight points (54%-46%), with former president still ahead.

DeSantis also does not stack up as well as his rival in a possible general election. Pollsters determined Biden opens up a slight three-point gap when the question comes down to just those two candidates.

President Biden got a bit of relatively good news for the first time in a while, pollsters found. For the first time since last September his job approval rating rose higher – although it still sits at 42 percent.

Marquette Law School indicated it surveyed 1,005 people nationwide for the poll and it placed the margin of error at +/- 4 points when all voters were included and +/- 5.8 points in surveys that included just Republicans and those who lean Republican.

