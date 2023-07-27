Working outside in extreme heat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For those who work outside, their work usually doesn’t stop when the temperatures climb.

Construction workers were still on the clock this week in downtown Middleton during some of the hottest heat index temperatures of the year.

“I could feel it already this morning. I think we were sweating by like 7:00,” Joe Lauersdorf said.

Lauersdorf was laying asphalt on Parmenter Street Thursday. He said he and his crew normally work longer days but because of the heat, they’re shutting down operations early for the day out of an abundance of caution.

“The asphalt is coming out about 300 degrees. So the guys right on the street get all of that steam,” he said. “Even the equipment gets hot to touch on days like this. There’s really nowhere to escape unless you get off into the shade.”

He said the construction workers are drinking lots of water and taking breaks in the shade.

“You get in the shade you can feel the difference right away,” Madison resident Brenda Swenson said.

Swenson still went on her daily walk on her lunch break around Madison Thursday.

“I drank a bunch of water before I left. When I get back, I’m sure I’ll drink the rest of it,” she said. “Unless you’re out working in it I suppose then it’s a lot different.”

Those working outside should monitor their bodies for any signs of heat-related illnesses.

