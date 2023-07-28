14yo hurt after accidentally shooting self, Beloit police say

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – A gunshot wound suffered by a young teen in Beloit late Thursday night was self-inflicted and accidental, police investigators determined.

According to the Beloit Police Department, officers found the 14-year-old with gunshot wounds in his lower extremities when they responded around 11 p.m. to the 700 block of Highland Ave. They determined the injuries were not life-threatening, the statement added.

Officers located a loaded gun at the scene. The police department noted there are no suspects being sought in connection with this incident.

The police department is using the shooting as a reminder to people about the responsibilities that come with owning a firearm and the need heightened gun safety awareness.

“It highlights the potential risks and consequences that can arise when firearms are not stored securely and kept out of the reach of children and adolescents,” BPD wrote.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

