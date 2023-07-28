2 dead after truck crashes into Kenosha business

Two people remain in critical condition after a pickup truck crashed into a Play It Again Sports, in Kenosha, the police department reported.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) – Two people died early Friday morning when their pickup truck crashed into a Kenosha business, the city’s police department reported.

According to its statement, officers found the truck still partially inside of the Play It Again Sports, in the 4000 block of 75th Street, when they arrived around 3:30 a.m. Emergency crews rushed four people to the hospital with serious injuries.

The report indicated two of them died after arriving, while the other two remain in critical condition. Their names were not released pending notification of their next of kin.

The police department noted the investigation into the crash is still ongoing. It asks that anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call its detective bureau at 262-605-5203. Anonymous tips can be made to Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Two people remain in critical condition after a pickup truck crashed into a Play It Again...
Two people remain in critical condition after a pickup truck crashed into a Play It Again Sports, in Kenosha, on July 28, 2023, the police department reported.(WITI-TV)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the names of the two people killed in a motorcycle vs....
Names released of 2 killed in Madison motorcycle-pedestrian crash
From left to right: Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg
Madison man was 1 of 3 Marines found dead in North Carolina, Marines confirm

Latest News

FILE - Amita Wolfe holds a sign supporting the legalization of marijuana, May 30, 2023, in St....
What to know as recreational marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota on Aug. 1
What to know as recreational marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota on Aug. 1
Medical Marijuana now tax free in Minnesota
A tree fell on two houses in Milton.
Tree falls on two homes near Milton
Strong to Severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and this evening. Strong wind,...
Hot Today; Severe Storms Possible this Evening