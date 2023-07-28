2,500+ without power in Rock Co.

Overnight power outages left many people in Wisconsin without power, on July 28, 2023.
Overnight power outages left many people in Wisconsin without power, on July 28, 2023.(WMTV-TV/Mackenzie Davis)
By Kaleia Lawrence and Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Rock Co. woke up Friday morning to discover their electricity was out.

Following overnight storms, the Alliant Energy outage map showed over 2,500 of its customers, which would include both households and businesses, did not have power.

As of 7 a.m., the bulk of the outages were reported in Janesville, particularly near the downtown area, and southwest of the city. The heart of Janesville saw nearly 1,000 customers without electricity, while the number on southwest edge of town, headed toward Afton, topped 1,600, the map indicated. Several other outages were reported across the county affecting smaller numbers of people.

In the Madison-area, nearly 400 MG&E customers were left without power, according to the outage map on the website. By the time the sun rose, the map reported outages were closer to 250, according to MG&E officials.

MG&E spokesperson Steve Schuster expects all power to be restored within the morning hours.

