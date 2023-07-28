City says Rudi has to go, residents defend the pig

Rudi the pig at the home of Paula Niedenthal
Rudi the pig at the home of Paula Niedenthal
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rudi the pig has lived on the bike path for about 16 months. Hundreds of people have interacted with him, and many return to see him again.

“He seems to be providing a lot of joy for people at a time that’s been rough,” owner Paul Niedenthal said.

But a Madison city ordinance says pigs are not allowed in the city. The health department recently notified Niedenthal that she could no longer have the pig. Niedenthal said she had looked for a rule when she originally got Rudi, but didn’t see one.

“They were pretty much minding their own business and providing a lot of joy to neighborhood residents and folks walking along the bike path,” District 13 Alder Tag Evers said. “And then someone complained.”

Alder Evers is fighting for Rudi. He introduced an ordinance at Madison City Council on Tuesday” to allow miniature pigs bred as companion animals to be kept as pets in the city of Madison.”

“I think that it’s quite possible for us to make this simple change, this simple fix to the ordinance to accommodate miniature pigs and in a sense save Rudi and allow Rudi to stay where he lives today,” Evers said.

Niedenthal argued that because Rudi is a miniature pig, he should be allowed, because this ordinance is meant to keep people from having livestock in the area. And Niedenthal doesn’t want special treatment—she wants this to be applicable to all pigs, especially because Rudi makes people happy.

“I think they’re certainly enjoying pigs that other people who know what they’re doing are offering them, almost like a passing zoo,” Niedenthal said.

Evers isn’t the only one fighting for Rudi. Madison residents who love Rudi have protested the law enforcement, and put up signs in support of Rudi.

Gas station has sign in support of Rudi
Gas station has sign in support of Rudi
Save Rudi sign outside Rudi's home
Save Rudi sign outside Rudi's home

After Evers presented the ordinance change, it was referred to the next Board of Health meeting and then will go back to the Council on September 19.

