Crash disrupts Beltline traffic on Friday afternoon

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A multi-vehicle crash is disrupting traffic on the Beltline on Friday afternoon.

Two eastbound lanes of the Beltline, just past the Stoughton Road interchange, are closed and are expected to remain shut down for about an hour, the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reported.

Video from the agency’s 511 camera system shows two vehicles which have collided still on the highway. It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

Dane Co. dispatchers reported that no injuries were reported in the crash.

