Gov. Evers visits Playing Field as six apprentices sign on

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers took part in an apprenticeship signing ceremony at the Playing Field Friday.

At the Playing Field, there will be childcare for 100 children, as well as training and observation opportunities for fellow early educators.

Six apprentices signed their commitment to participate in the Playing Field’s Early Childhood Education Apprenticeship Program Friday.

“Early childhood educators provide such a positive impact on our kids’ lives during truly the most important years of their development,” Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Secretary Amy Pechacek said. “And this apprenticeship program is key to addressing the childcare barrier, which we know is a real barrier here and across the nation for folks to enter the workforce.”

Gov. Evers’ biennial budget supports early education and childcare with the Childcare Counts Program with more than $340 million.

