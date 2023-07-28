Hot Today; Severe Storms Possible this Evening

Heat Advisory noon until 8:00 pm

Heat Indices Near or Above 100 degrees

Strong Wind, Large Hail and Tornadoes Possible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Day remains in place as more heat and humidity will be in place today and Friday. Make sure you, your kids, and your pets are drinking plenty of water if you’re spending time outside this week! A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 8:00 pm today.

Strong to Severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and this evening. Strong wind, large hail and tornadoes will be possible. (wmtv)

What’s Coming Up...

Late morning and afternoon sunshine is expected across the region today. Temperatures will rocket upward into the lower to middle 90s. A cold front will begin to edge in from the northwest later today. It will kick up a few thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours. A few strong or severe thunderstorms with large hail and strong winds are possible over the southern part of Wisconsin. Storms will wrap up later in the evening with skies then clearing overnight.

Looking Ahead...

High pressure will take over by tomorrow. Beautiful weather is anticipated for the weekend with highs in the lower 80s, much lower humidity, and lots of sunshine. Warmer conditions will return toward the middle of next week.

