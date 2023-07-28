If avoiding the heat on the water, also make sure to avoid algae

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsinites spending time on lakes and rivers to avoid the heat should also avoid blue-green algae blooms.

The Rock County Health Department wants boaters, swimmers and jet skiers to be aware that dangerous algae is in full bloom, especially during the recent hot weather.

Environmental Health Director Rick Wietersen said his department spotted toxic algae on the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong, but not enough to cause a panic.

”It looks like somebody spilled paint on the water. It’s going to be on the surface of the water, it’s not going to be floating, underneath the surface. It’s really a surface algae,” Wietersen said. ”Use common sense. What we say is if in doubt, stay out.”

Wietersen acknowledged that water recreational activities are a great way to stay cool, but people need to avoid dangerous blue green algae often found in stagnant parts of the lake. He said the algae levels on the lake and river are normal, but the heat amplifies it, though not enough for the health dept. to close off access.

Jet-skier Julieanna Ricciardi and her family friend Sophia Klawitter stayed cool by jet-skiing and swimming in Lake Koshkonong.

”Death. It feels like death. You can cut that, but it’s pretty hot,” Ricciardi said when asked how the hot weather feels to her. “It feels horrible. It’s sticky and you’re wet and gross so it’s just bad.”

Ricciardi said she has not seen much algae in the areas she jetted around on Thursday.

”It feels better out here,” she said. “In Madison there is just a lot of algae and it seems like scummy water. I don’t swim over there.”

According to Wietersen, it’s most important to keep children and pets away from dangerous algae because ingesting it can cause skin irritation, vomiting and diarrhea.

Even though the dangerous algae is known as “blue-green algae” it can also appear as red or white algae.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.