Name released of Sun Prairie man whose body was found in Big Green Lake

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Sun Prairie man was identified Friday as the person whose body was recovered from Big Green Lake last week.

The Green Lake Sheriff’s Office identified him Friday as Simil Sebastian.

Crews recovered Sebastian’s body last Friday, a day after someone called 911 to report a missing boater on the lake.

Emergency crews searched the lake into the night last Thursday before finding his the next day.

