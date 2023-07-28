Name released of Sun Prairie man whose body was found in Big Green Lake

Emergency crews are searching for a missing boater on Big Green Lake, on Friday, July 21, 2023.
Emergency crews are searching for a missing boater on Big Green Lake, on Friday, July 21, 2023.(WMTV-TV/Shaina Nijhawan)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Sun Prairie man was identified Friday as the person whose body was recovered from Big Green Lake last week.

The Green Lake Sheriff’s Office identified him Friday as Simil Sebastian.

Crews recovered Sebastian’s body last Friday, a day after someone called 911 to report a missing boater on the lake.

Emergency crews searched the lake into the night last Thursday before finding his the next day.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

