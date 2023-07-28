New AJ Dillon bobblehead has bobble-quads too

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame is honoring a Packer fan favorite player and, this time, there’s even more bobble.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) – The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame is honoring a Packer fan favorite player and, this time, there’s even more bobble.

A.J. Dillon is the latest Green Bay Packer to be immortalized in bobblehead form. Working with Bobbles Galore, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum gave their latest creation a special twist: Bobbling Quads.

“AJ has become a fan favorite for his work both on and off the field, and we know fans are going to love this very unique bobblehead,” museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar explained.

As a hat-tip to the special feature, at the Dillon doll’s feet is a plaque reading: “Quadzilla” and “Quadfather.”

The limited edition bobblehead will be capped at 500 units and are already on sale, according to the museum. They can be purchased online, or at its shop, at 170 S. 1st St., in Milwaukee.

They will run $50, plus an $8 flat-rate for shipping.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the names of the two people killed in a motorcycle vs....
Names released of 2 killed in Madison motorcycle-pedestrian crash
A stretch of an Iowa Co. highway is closed Thursday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash, the...
One dead in Iowa Co. crash

Latest News

Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third...
Report: Brewers trade for Carlos Santana
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against...
Christian Yelich’s resurgence playing vital role in Brewers’ quest for NL Central title
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Freddy Peralta matches career high with 13 Ks, Taylor homers to lead Brewers past Reds 3-0
FILE - New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles during an NFL football news conference...
Rodgers takes pay cut with new Jets deal, report says