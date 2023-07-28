New AJ Dillon bobblehead has bobble-quads too

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) – The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame is honoring a Packer fan favorite player and, this time, there’s even more bobble.

A.J. Dillon is the latest Green Bay Packer to be immortalized in bobblehead form. Working with Bobbles Galore, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum gave their latest creation a special twist: Bobbling Quads.

“AJ has become a fan favorite for his work both on and off the field, and we know fans are going to love this very unique bobblehead,” museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar explained.

As a hat-tip to the special feature, at the Dillon doll’s feet is a plaque reading: “Quadzilla” and “Quadfather.”

The limited edition bobblehead will be capped at 500 units and are already on sale, according to the museum. They can be purchased online, or at its shop, at 170 S. 1st St., in Milwaukee.

They will run $50, plus an $8 flat-rate for shipping.

