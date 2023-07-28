On the Road stops in Oshkosh for EAA Airventure

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WMTV) - On the Road stopped in Oshkosh this week for the biggest aviation event in the world: EAA Airventure.

EAA Airventure

Director of Communications Dick Knapinski says about 600,000 people are expected to attend over the weekend to see 10,000 aircraft ranging from the biggest military vessels to small one-person planes.

“I call it aviation’s family reunion,” Knapinski said. “It’s all of that.”

The Airventure features nine air shows across seven days, including airobatics displays and even night air shows, which Knapinski thinks are unmissable.

Many attendees fly in themselves, with an airport that can hold 5,000 planes. Knapinski says some of those attendees even camp out right next to their planes.

Economic Impact

With 600,000 people flying into Oshkosh from all over the world, the city sees a huge boost to their economy.

Caitlin MacWilliams from Discover Oshkosh says they will see $170 million generated from the festivities this weekend.

“The economic impact, it obviously affects the accommodations around here,” She explained. “Restaurants, the local breweries, places to shop, all of that.”

Some people who live in the area even rent out their houses for the weekend for Airventure goers.

Homebuilt Planes

Knapinski says all sorts of aircraft come to EAA Airventure, including electric aircraft, vintage biplanes, current military planes and more.

Some of the planes visible at EAA Airventure are even homebuilds. These homebuilds can be made of fiberglass, metal, or even wood, Knapinski explained.

He said the homebuilds can take 1,000-3,000 hours to build and have to be certified before carrying passengers. Hundreds of these planes can be found at this weekend’s event.

“If you spend just one day, you can try to see everything,” Knapinski said. “If you spend a few days, you can spend some time kind of enjoying it, whether it’s the airplanes, or the exhibitors, or the seminars and so forth.”

Exploring Lake Winnebago

One must-see in Oshkosh is the largest lake entirely in Wisconsin borders: Lake Winnebago.

The lake spans 215 square miles, but its deepest point is only 20 feet. The lake is known as a hotspot for walleye fishing.

MacWilliams says even though EAA Airventure brings hundreds of thousands to Oshkosh every summer, the city has fun opportunities year-round on Lake Winnebago.

“We obviously get a pretty cold winter here,” she says. “But we are outdoor-friendly year round, so if you want to come back and check us out in the winter you can go ice fishing, sturgeon spearing, sledding. There’s a bunch of stuff to do on the ice but definitely boating, enjoying time out on the water, kayaking, paddling, all those things.”

A plane you can fly with your feet

To end their time in Oshkosh, On the Road spoke with Pilot and founder of Rightfooted Foundation International Jessica Cox, who is building a plane you fly with your feet.

Cox was born without arms, but that hasn’t stopped her from being a pilot for the past 13 years. She says she tried prosthetics for 11 years, and decided she’d rather use her feet.

Now, she’s building a plane completely controlled with feet to show that anyone can fly.

“Anyone can fly, no matter what their ability is,” Cox said. “A lot of people think of flying and they think it’s scary, it’s impossible for them but in reality, if I can fly with my feet then they can do it and anyone can do it.”

Cox hopes the plane, which she says should be finished by the end of 2024, inspires people with disabilities and reminds them that they can fly too.

Next stop

Next Friday, On the Road is heading to Janesville for the Tallman Arts Festival.

