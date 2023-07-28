Suspects identified in killing at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Two suspects have been identified in the deadly shooting two weeks ago at a Madison apartment complex.

In an update Friday, the Madison Police Department stated Devonte Gafford and Mark A. Parks, Jr., are both wanted for first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the July 13 killing.

Gafford, 32, is described as standing around 5′10″ tall and weighing 280 lbs. Parks, 21, is 6′3″ tall and weighs about 280 lbs. as well, MPD said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The police department cautions that they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Gafford and Parks are accused of killing Devon Grant in a shooting at the Grandview Common Apartments. Grant, 20, was shot around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the complex, which is in the 5900 block of Milwaukee Street.

The police department reported finding approximately 60 shell casings in the vicinity of the shooting. It added that multiple buildings and vehicles were damaged. Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting.

At the time, MPD Chief Shon Barnes said one detective told him this was the most shell casings that the detective had seen at a crime scene in a very long time.

