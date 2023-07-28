Tree falls on two homes near Milton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tree near Milton fell onto two homes Wednesday night, piercing through one of the homes and nearly striking the owners inside.

Nathan Hayes, who owns one of the homes the tree fell on, said he and his wife were asleep when they heard a loud crash around 1 a.m.

“We heard a really loud crash, like, louder than anything we’ve heard before,” Hayes said.

They both bolted out of their bedroom immediately to see what had happened. That’s when they found a big branch poking through the roof of their house and down into their stairwell. The distance from the branch hitting their bedroom was a matter of feet. Hayes said he and his wife initially thought it was an earthquake or lightning that had struck their house.

“It was pretty scary,” Hayes said. “It’s really kind of eye-opening how precious life is... because a few more feet and who knows. It could have been a completely different story.”

The tree also hit their neighbor’s house next door.

“Right away I ran over to our neighbor’s house,” Hayes said. “I said, ‘Hey, are you guys okay?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah, we were doing the same thing coming to your house,’ and they were okay.”

Despite storms during the day on Wednesday, Hayes said he doesn’t believe the tree fell due to weather. Hayes said the tree was 200 years old. Crews later discovered it was rotting from the inside.

“He’s lucky,” LP Tree Service worker Vic Merrifield said. “I’ve been here for 12 years and that’s the worst one I’ve ever seen.”

Hayes said the crew workers told him the tree should have gone right through his home.

“They’re not really sure why it stopped,” Hayes said. “It ended up just doing a lot of damage to the roof, so we’re really thankful for that too.”

Fortunately, no one was hurt. Hayes said he and his wife are now staying with family nearby while his home undergoes repairs.

