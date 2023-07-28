UW Health board approves major expansions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – UW Health plans to add a new six-story building to its main hospital in the coming years, while its one on Madison’s east side will see its own expansion.

The health system’s board of directors signed off on the projects, and their nine-digit price tag, on Thursday, according to a UW Health statement. The board set aside $310 million to complete both expansions, although planners estimate they will cost well less than that.

“Whether it’s our emergency rooms, our operating rooms, our hospitals or our outpatient care facilities, they are all very busy today with the challenge of thousands of new patients on the horizon,” COO Dr. Peter Newcomer said in the statement.

Entrance to UW Health East Madison Hospital (UW Health)

UW Health expects the new building to be built and the work completed at East Madison Hospital by 2026, assuming the projects win approval from the local government.

The new University Hospital building is expected to contain 22 emergency department rooms, 22 flexible care beds, and 48 inpatient rooms. East Madison hospital, meanwhile, will get six new operating rooms, as well as 40 recovery rooms, and nearly 60 other rooms with a variety of intended purposes.

Proposed new entrance at UW Health East Madison hospital. (UW Health)

