Watching Storm Risks For Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is the last of our First Alert Days and it is not looking to disappoint as temperatures head back into the 90s this afternoon with associated heat indexes nearing 100F. A head advisory has been reissued again for today and continues through 8 pm.

This evening will also be an active evening as we are expecting showers and strong to severe thunderstorms to move through this evening. All of the ingredients are in place to kick of some impressive storms; heat, moisture, and a lifting mechanism, which is a front moving in from the west. As of 2:45 pm, radar is still looking quiet, which makes it difficult to pinpoint exactly where this storm will begin, but all of southern Wisconsin is under an enhanced risk of storms through later this evening. The risks we’re going to be watching with these storms are large hail, gusty and damaging winds, and can’t rule out a possible tornado. If these storms move through your area, particularly multiple times, we could see up to 1″ or more of rain by tomorrow morning.

These storms will also be what change gears into the weekend. After the cold front moves through, milder, drier, and sunny weather will be on the way for the weekend. Temperatures will be heading back down to the lower 80s, and staying there all the way into the beginning of the week. If you didn’t get your outdoor plans done this week, then this weekend will be the perfect time.

