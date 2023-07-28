Wisconsin volleyball picked to win fifth-straight conference title

Wisconsin volleyball plays Marquette at Oconomowoc High School to kickoff their spring season.
Wisconsin volleyball plays Marquette at Oconomowoc High School to kickoff their spring season.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin volleyball is ranked first in the Big Ten Preseason Volleyball poll and are picked to finish first in the conference.

The Badgers have won the last four conference titles and have won five total during head coach Kelly Sheffield’s tenure.

Sophomore middle blocker Carter Booth, redshirt junior outside hitter Sarah Franklin, senior right side Devyn Robinson, and graduate student outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara were named Preseason All-Big Ten.

The Badgers open the regular season on August 25 in Minneapolis, where they will play no. 15 Baylor in the Big Ten/ Big 12 Challenge.

Big Ten Preseason Poll
1. Wisconsin
2. Nebraska
3. Minnesota
4. Penn State
5. Purdue
6. Ohio State
7. Illinois
8. Indiana
9. Maryland
T10. Michigan
T10. Northwestern
11. Michigan State
13. Iowa
14. Rutgers
Preseason All-Big Ten Team
IllinoisRaina Terry, OH (Sr.)
IndianaCamryn Haworth, S (Jr.)
MinnesotaTaylor Landfair, OH (Jr.)
Kylie Murr, L (Sr.)
Melanie Shaffmaster, S (Sr.)
Nebraska*Lexi Rodriguez, L/ DS (Jr.)
Ohio StateEmily Londot, OPP (Sr.)
Rylee Rader, MB (Sr.)
Penn StateJess Mruzik, OH (Sr.)
*Mac Podraza, S (Gr.)
Purdue*Eva Hudson, OH (So.)
WisconsinCarter Booth, MB (So.)
Sarah Franklin, OH (R-Jr.)
Devyn Robinson, OPP (Sr.)
Temi Thomas-Ailara, OH (Gr.)
*Unanimous selection

