‘Barbenheimer’ draws in large crowds to Madison theaters

Barbie, Oppenheimer set to bring sellout crowds into Madison theaters for the second...
Barbie, Oppenheimer set to bring sellout crowds into Madison theaters for the second consecutive weekend.(NBC15)
By Tyler Peters
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’ve been to a movie theater lately, you’ve probably noticed large crowds. That’s thanks to the buzz surrounding the recent releases of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

In its opening weekend, the two films sparked the fourth biggest domestic weekend of all time.

The two movies have brought in fans of all kinds.

“I played with Barbies when I was growing up, so I’m just looking forward to seeing something happy and fun and light,” moviegoer Sherry Rose said.

Another moviegoer said she was glad to be back in a packed theater.

“Excited to come back to the theater and be in a great environment and see a good show,” moviegoer Deb Alton said.

The two films have even brought in those who don’t make the trip out to the theater very often.

Marcus Theaters said 40% of people who’ve seen Barbie or Oppenheimer consider themselves “infrequent” moviegoers.

“All of a sudden now people are not only coming out for one but they are coming out for both,” Marcus Theaters director of marketing and communications Pamela Henson said. “They are coming for Barbenheimer. They want to see both films.”

Henson said the excitement has revitalized the movie theater experience.

“It’s bringing back that special feeling that truly experiencing a film in the theater that you just don’t get sitting at home on the couch,” Henson said.

Henson said she credits the audiences for creating the trendy atmosphere of ‘Barbenheimer’.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the names of the two people killed in a motorcycle vs....
Names released of 2 killed in Madison motorcycle-pedestrian crash
A stretch of an Iowa Co. highway is closed Thursday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash, the...
One dead in Iowa Co. crash

Latest News

Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
Large hail and damaging winds possible
WATCH LIVE: Tornado warning in Dane, Columbia, Dodge, Jefferson counties
Complaint: Sauk Prairie detective’s vehicle reported stolen before crash
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories