‘Barbenheimer’ draws in large crowds to Madison theaters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’ve been to a movie theater lately, you’ve probably noticed large crowds. That’s thanks to the buzz surrounding the recent releases of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

In its opening weekend, the two films sparked the fourth biggest domestic weekend of all time.

The two movies have brought in fans of all kinds.

“I played with Barbies when I was growing up, so I’m just looking forward to seeing something happy and fun and light,” moviegoer Sherry Rose said.

Another moviegoer said she was glad to be back in a packed theater.

“Excited to come back to the theater and be in a great environment and see a good show,” moviegoer Deb Alton said.

The two films have even brought in those who don’t make the trip out to the theater very often.

Marcus Theaters said 40% of people who’ve seen Barbie or Oppenheimer consider themselves “infrequent” moviegoers.

“All of a sudden now people are not only coming out for one but they are coming out for both,” Marcus Theaters director of marketing and communications Pamela Henson said. “They are coming for Barbenheimer. They want to see both films.”

Henson said the excitement has revitalized the movie theater experience.

“It’s bringing back that special feeling that truly experiencing a film in the theater that you just don’t get sitting at home on the couch,” Henson said.

Henson said she credits the audiences for creating the trendy atmosphere of ‘Barbenheimer’.

