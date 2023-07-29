Bucks re-sign Thanasis Antetokounmp

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo looks up the score board as celebrates after...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo looks up the score board as celebrates after guard Elijah Bryant scored a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Sunday, May 16, 2021.(Nam Y. Huh | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks re-signed forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, he older brother of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bucks teammates Robin and Brook Lopez, and Orlando’s Fraz and Moritz Wagner are the only other brothers in the NBA on the same team.

Sources said Antetokounmpo chose to return to Milwaukee over multiple other teams, including the New York Knicks.

The 31-year-old played in 37 games last season, his fourth for the Bucks.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the names of the two people killed in a motorcycle vs....
Names released of 2 killed in Madison motorcycle-pedestrian crash
A stretch of an Iowa Co. highway is closed Thursday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash, the...
One dead in Iowa Co. crash

Latest News

Wisconsin volleyball plays Marquette at Oconomowoc High School to kickoff their spring season.
Wisconsin volleyball picked to win fifth-straight conference title
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame is honoring a Packer fan favorite player and, this time,...
New AJ Dillon bobblehead has bobble-quads too
Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third...
Report: Brewers trade for Carlos Santana
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against...
Christian Yelich’s resurgence playing vital role in Brewers’ quest for NL Central title