Bucks re-sign Thanasis Antetokounmp

MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks re-signed forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, he older brother of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bucks teammates Robin and Brook Lopez, and Orlando’s Fraz and Moritz Wagner are the only other brothers in the NBA on the same team.

Sources said Antetokounmpo chose to return to Milwaukee over multiple other teams, including the New York Knicks.

The 31-year-old played in 37 games last season, his fourth for the Bucks.

