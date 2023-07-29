Carlos Santana added to Brewers’ active roster, expected to make debut vs. Braves

Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third...
Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego.(Gregory Bull | AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Veteran slugger Carlos Santana joined the Brewers’ active roster on Saturday and was expected to make his debut with Milwaukee in a game against the Atlanta Braves later in the day.

The Brewers acquired the first baseman in a Thursday trade that sent minor league infielder Jhonny Severino to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Santana, 37, is hitting .235 with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs in 94 games.

To make room for Santana, the Brewers sent reserve infielder Jahmai Jones to Triple-A Nashville. Jones appeared in seven games for the Brewers this season and was 2 for 10 at the plate.

The Brewers also placed pitcher Justin Wilson on the 15-day injured list. Wilson was set to make his first appearance of the season on Friday night after recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he injured his left lat or triceps warming up in the bullpen in the seventh inning.

Right-hander Trevor Megill, who was sent down on Thursday to Triple-A Nashville to make room for Wilson, was recalled.

