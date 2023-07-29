Complaint: Sauk Prairie detective’s vehicle reported stolen before crash

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) - A criminal complaint has revealed new details as to why a former Sauk Prairie Police detective has been charged with knowingly obstructing an officer, seven months after the officer resigned.

While on duty, Joel Ludowitz told Dane County deputies he noticed his white Kia was missing from his driveway the morning of December 31, 2022. He had last seen the car in his driveway at around 4:30 that morning.

Detective Dan Feeny made contact with Ludowitz who said his Blink security system triggered on the front of his residence at around 2:05 a.m., but the complaint says no suspects were captured on the cameras.

Hours later, Ludowitz told deputies he found the stolen car in a ditch while still on duty. Meanwhile, Sauk Prairie police found the Kia crashed near an embankment at the intersection of CTH PH and Water Street in Prairie Du Sac, Ludowitz soon after arriving on scene, according to the complaint.

Once on scene, the complaint says Ludowitz stated he opened the passenger side door to look inside but did not see anyone inside the vehicle. Another Sauk Prairie officer then completed the crash report. On January 3, Detective Feeny followed up with Ludowitz, who provided consent for a search of the car and answered additional questions.

Through dash camera video received on January 11 police said they can see Ludowitz arrive on the active scene December 31, where investigating officer Paul Deuman flags Ludowitz down. Documents show Deuman was put on leave from the department three days after the crash.

According to the complaint, the video also shows Ludowitz wiping what appeared to be blood from the door of the stolen car. When questioned about the blood, Ludowitz stated it was unlikely to be blood, but more likely discoloration from a berry in the vehicle.

Ludowtiz resigned from the Sauk Prairie Police Department on January 13. Chief of Police Josh Sherman told NBC15 Friday that Deuman retired and his last day was June 30.

NBC15 has reached out to Ludowitz’s and his lawyer for comment but have not heard back.

