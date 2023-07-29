CrossFit Games no longer in Madison next year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After it was announced in January that the NOBULL CrossFit Games would remain in Madison for 2024, a Destination Madison spokesperson confirms Saturday morning that’s no longer the case.

This year will be the final one for the Games in the capital city, Destination Madison Director of Communications & Public Affairs Rob Gard said Saturday. CrossFit said in January that it considered Madison an ideal place to host the Games, citing the city’s natural beauty, culture and recreational opportunities as a benefit.

CrossFit said in a statement Saturday that it was grateful to have had Madison as its host for all these years and that its goal is to bring the Games to other communities.

“The CrossFit Games gives us an opportunity to engage with our existing community and also expose new people to CrossFit,” the organization stated. “Over time, our goal is to bring the Games to more regions around the world. We’ve had an incredible run in Madison and we’re so grateful to the city and local community.”

The statement indicated that the location of next year’s Games will be announced at the end of the current season. No other information was provided on why the location changed.

Madison has hosted the multi-day sporting event, which provides a platform to determine the “Fittest on Earth,” since 2017. The CrossFit Games initially announced in May of 2022 that the 2023 Games would be the final year in Madison, then reversed course in the January announcement.

Destination Madison estimates the Games generate over $12 million for tourism in Dane County. More than 50,000 people showed up at the 2022 competition.

The 2023 games begin Tuesday, Aug. 1, and run through Sunday, Aug. 6.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.