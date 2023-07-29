The Edgewater celebrates 75 years

The Edgewater is celebrating a special milestone in history Saturday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
People were able to enjoy music, food, and drinks to help celebrate the historic Madison hotel’s 75th anniversary.

Over the last ten years, the Edgewater has redeveloped and expanded. Officials say the goal is to keep Madison’s rich history, while creating something special for all residents. President of Edgewater Robert Dunn said his parents were first married at the Edgewater. He reflected on what the special anniversary meant to him.

“You came for great social activities, concerts, a wedding, an anniversary, mother’s day,” Dunn said. “That really was our vision with the Edgewater--how can we bring that back but also bridge making it an iconic hotel that caters to out of town guests.”

Festivities end at 9 p.m. Saturday.

