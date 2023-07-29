Friday storm topples trees, knocks out power across southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Residents throughout south central Wisconsin witnessed fallen trees and branches, powerful lightning strikes, strong wind and heavy rain during Friday night’s storms.

The Baraboo Police Department stated that the storms caused damage to many trees in the city, causing 40 road blockages Friday night. Crews were urging residents not to attempt to clear the path on their own, as there have been power lines strewn among the debris.

Baraboo PD noted there were no reports of injuries in the city from the storms.

Storm damage Baraboo (Mike Sarazin)

The National Weather Service tweeted that it has not received any reports that would indicate tornado damage across the southeastern portion of Wisconsin.

The agency noted the sheer speed of winds and how long they lasted- 60-70mph winds lasted for 10 or more minutes in some cases Friday night. Trees can handle short bursts of wind speeds like these, but a long duration may cause them to topple over or be damaged.

NWS specifically referenced Fort Atkinson for having significant tree damage.

Fort Atkinson Tree Damage (Rick Nordness)

City of Fort Atkinson crews were out into the early hours of Saturday morning to clear roadways of debris. In a Facebook post, the city noted crews will continue working to clear roads throughout the day Saturday.

The Fort Atkinson Compost Site will also be available for residents to bring brush from the storm. Residents may submit their address for brush pick-up.

Fort Atkinson tree damage (Deb)

Officials in DeForest told residents that Public Services crews will also be doing a village-wide brush collection starting on Monday.

Anyone who would like brush that may have been compiled from Friday night’s storms was asked to leave brush out by 7 a.m., parallel to the curb.

DeForest storm damage (Thomas S)

Tens of thousands of people were without power on Friday night, and many outages continued into Saturday. Anyone experiencing a power outage is asked to call their provider to let them know.

