Grant County officials search for teen missing since Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grant County officials are searching Saturday for a missing teen.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that it was looking for Hayden Kirch, 16, who hasn’t been seen since he left his home around 1 p.m. on Thursday. The alert did not indicate what city the teen lives in.

The sheriff’s office described Kirch as being 5′9″ tall and about 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Kirch was last seen wearing a black, gray and blue American Fighter t-shirt with gray shorts and black Hey Dude shoes. He was also carrying a black Nike backpack. Officials noted he has a rose tattoo near one of his eyes on the side of his face.

Authorities did not know what direction he was traveling in or how he was traveling.

Anyone who sees Kirch was urged to call the sheriff’s office at 608-723-2157.

