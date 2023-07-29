Grant County officials search for teen missing since Thursday

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile.(Grant County Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grant County officials are searching Saturday for a missing teen.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that it was looking for Hayden Kirch, 16, who hasn’t been seen since he left his home around 1 p.m. on Thursday. The alert did not indicate what city the teen lives in.

The sheriff’s office described Kirch as being 5′9″ tall and about 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Kirch was last seen wearing a black, gray and blue American Fighter t-shirt with gray shorts and black Hey Dude shoes. He was also carrying a black Nike backpack. Officials noted he has a rose tattoo near one of his eyes on the side of his face.

Authorities did not know what direction he was traveling in or how he was traveling.

Anyone who sees Kirch was urged to call the sheriff’s office at 608-723-2157.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway

Latest News

Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
EAA crash
EAA mid-air collision
EAA grounds on 7/29/23
Reports of crash at EAA
plane crash generic
Plane crashes into Lake Winnebago - fate of occupants unknown