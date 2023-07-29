Mild Week Ahead

Temperatures settle back to average
Dry and sunny
Dry and sunny(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
  • Drier air moves in
  • Showers potentially hold off till late in the week
  • Improvements expected to drought
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After last night’s very active end of the work week, we are now looking at much quieter conditions across our area now that the cold front has pushed east.  High pressure is easing in and with it milder, drier and sunnier skies.  Temperatures through Monday will remain slightly below average for our highs, and overnight you’ll be able to sleep with windows open if you like with lows in the upper 50s.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

The sun and pleasant weather will stay with us for most of the week.  Later in the week, we’ll be looking at our first chance of seeing any showers since last night’s storms.  At the moment these storms look moron the isolated/scattered side and any precipitation is expected to be low.

Looking Ahead...

If you’re thinking about next weekend already, our long range forecast is optimistic that it will be a good one for any outdoor activities.  Temperatures are looking to reach into the mid 80s with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

