No injuries after crash on I-39/90/94 northbound near Cottage Grove

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was hurt after a crash Saturday morning on I-39/90/94 northbound near Cottage Grove, a Wisconsin State Patrol sergeant reports.

The three left lanes of I-39/90/94 northbound near mile marker 137 are shut down, just past County Road T.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation alert states the crash, which involved three vehicles, happened at 10 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the interstate.

The DOT expects the closure to last for an hour. The State Patrol sergeant said just before 10:40 a.m. that a tow truck was being sent to remove the cars from the highway.

Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post is responding and said it was an active scene around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. No other details could be provided at this time.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.