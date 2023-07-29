No injuries after crash on I-39/90/94 northbound near Cottage Grove

Three left lanes blocked at MM 137 on NB I-39/90/94 in Dane County due to crash.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was hurt after a crash Saturday morning on I-39/90/94 northbound near Cottage Grove, a Wisconsin State Patrol sergeant reports.

The three left lanes of I-39/90/94 northbound near mile marker 137 are shut down, just past County Road T.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation alert states the crash, which involved three vehicles, happened at 10 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the interstate.

The DOT expects the closure to last for an hour. The State Patrol sergeant said just before 10:40 a.m. that a tow truck was being sent to remove the cars from the highway.

Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post is responding and said it was an active scene around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. No other details could be provided at this time.

