Plane crashes into Lake Winnebago - fate of occupants unknown

plane crash generic
plane crash generic(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday, July 29, 2023, at around 9:06 a.m. the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center began receiving multiple 911 calls about an airplane that had crashed into Lake Winnebago. First reports from the US Coast Guard indicate that it was a T-6 Texan aircraft.

The Winnebago County Marine Units with Dive Rescue/Recovery Team members, along with the Oshkosh Fire Department, Winneconne Fire Department, Neenah Menasha Fire Rescue, Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR, US Coast Guard, and the US Coast Guard Auxiliary all responded to the scene to immediately begin an emergency rescue response.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were 2 total occupants aboard the plane and that recovery efforts for the occupants and also the plane are ongoing. They are working closely with EAA, the NTSB, and the FAA.

The US Coast Guard also confirmed seeing an oil slick and debris floating in the water.

Please continue to avoid the area of Asylum Bay Boat Launch so that recovery efforts may continue safely.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway

Latest News

Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile.
Grant County officials search for teen missing since Thursday
EAA crash
EAA mid-air collision
EAA grounds on 7/29/23
Reports of crash at EAA