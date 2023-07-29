Platteville golf club picking up the pieces severe storms left behind

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Employees and members with the Platteville Golf & Country Club are hard at work clearing the greens on their 18-hole course following Friday’s severe storms.

Residents in Grant County saw some of the worst damage in Platteville, several referencing the city’s golf course. The course closed Saturday as staff and members of the club picked up branches and trees.

General Manager Alex Knutson says they hosted a golf outing yesterday, checking the forecast consistently in anticipation of the storms.

“Kind of looked like it was gonna miss us and then last night about 7, 7:30 the first wave started and then probably about 8:30 we got hit again and then I got here this morning and Rob my superintendent here texted me and said course was closed, I assumed the worst,” Knutson said. “Got here in the morning and got my lovely clothes on to go clean up branches and trees.”

Though used to the unpredictable weather patterns Southern Wisconsin can see, Knutson says the cleanup process is a large operation and all hands are on deck.

“It’s always a challenge if sticks fall on greens and are sticking into the greens and stuff, which we were lucky with this one, I think all the greens are good. Tee boxes and everything, those are all pretty good still too,” Knutson said. “It’s more just getting stuff pushed into the rough and cleaned off of the fairway so we can reopen. It’s a process but our members like to come out and help volunteer and that helps a lot too.”

According to the club’s Facebook page, staff are still working to clear debris on the front nine holes, adding they hope to fully open by Sunday afternoon.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.