Quieter and cool weather for the weekend

Humidity levels begin to drop
Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • No additional storms this weekend
  • Temps low 80s & upper 70s
  • Mainly quiet start to August
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong storms have exited the region overnight, and we have a mainly quiet and more comfortable weekend ahead of us. If you’re waking up to storm damage in your neighborhood, you can send us photos through this link and we’ll pass reports on to the National Weather Service. If your power is out, click here for information on reporting to MG&E.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

The weekend will be a lot more comfortable compared to the past week. Humidity levels will still be on the higher side today, but temperatures will be nicer in the lower 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy in the morning, gradually clearing a bit more in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies tonight with low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday will be a lot less humid, as drier air continues to filter into the region. Highs will stay in the upper 70s - our first below-average day in quite some time! We’ll see some sunshine in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead...

The first week of August looks pretty comfortable and quiet. We’ll watch for some rain and storm chances Wednesday night to Thursday morning, and with that will come an increase in humidity. High temperatures will start in the low 80s on Monday, warming to the mid-80s by late week.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the names of the two people killed in a motorcycle vs....
Names released of 2 killed in Madison motorcycle-pedestrian crash

Latest News

Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Thunderstorms could bring the threat of hail and damaging winds
Severe Storm Risk Tonight
Strong to Severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and this evening. Strong wind,...
Hot Today; Severe Storms Possible this Evening
A few strong or severe thunderstorms with large hail and strong winds are possible over the ...
Hot Today; Severe Storms Possible this Evening