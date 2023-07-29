Quieter and cool weather for the weekend

No additional storms this weekend

Temps low 80s & upper 70s

Mainly quiet start to August

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong storms have exited the region overnight, and we have a mainly quiet and more comfortable weekend ahead of us. If you’re waking up to storm damage in your neighborhood, you can send us photos through this link and we’ll pass reports on to the National Weather Service. If your power is out, click here for information on reporting to MG&E.

What’s Coming Up...

The weekend will be a lot more comfortable compared to the past week. Humidity levels will still be on the higher side today, but temperatures will be nicer in the lower 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy in the morning, gradually clearing a bit more in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies tonight with low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday will be a lot less humid, as drier air continues to filter into the region. Highs will stay in the upper 70s - our first below-average day in quite some time! We’ll see some sunshine in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead...

The first week of August looks pretty comfortable and quiet. We’ll watch for some rain and storm chances Wednesday night to Thursday morning, and with that will come an increase in humidity. High temperatures will start in the low 80s on Monday, warming to the mid-80s by late week.

