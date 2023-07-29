Reports of crash at EAA

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are responding to a reported collision between two aircraft on the EAA AirVenture grounds. Eyewitnesses tell our executive producer on the scene they saw two ultralight aircraft collide before landing on top of a parked airplane. This is still an active scene and Action 2 News is working to learn more on this developing story.

According to a statement sent by the National Transportation Safety Board via the new messenger service “X”, the NTSB is currently investigating a mid-air collision between a Rotorway 162F aircraft and an ELA Eclipse 10 aircraft near Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Dick Knapinski, spokesperson for the EAA, released the following statement: “At 12:24 p.m. Saturday, July 29, there was a mid-air accident involving two aircraft at the south end of the EAA AirVenture flightline at Wittman Regional Airport. EAA, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, and Oshkosh Fire Department personnel responded immediately to the scene. Aircraft operations at Wittman were halted while the accident was initially investigated. The afternoon air show is now underway.

More details are still being gathered at this time. Further updates will be available as they are confirmed.”

NTSB statement
NTSB statement(NTSB)
Mid-air
EAA grounds on 7/29/23
EAA grounds on 7/29/23(WBAY)

