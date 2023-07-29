Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people across southern Wisconsin have lost power as severe storms rolled through the region.

Alliant Energy’s outage map showed more than 25,000 customers in Wisconsin have lost power. More than 10,000 of those outages have been reported in Sauk Co. alone, the map showed. Adams, Juneau, Monroe have also report over a thousand outages each.

As storms poured down over Dane Co. around 10:30 p.m., MG&E’s total number of outages in the Madison-area surged past 12,000 customers. The highest number of outages in the city were reported on the northeast side of Lake Mendota.

Anyone experiencing a power outage is asked to call their provider to let them know.

