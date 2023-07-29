Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people across southern Wisconsin have lost power as severe storms rolled through the region.

Alliant Energy’s outage map showed more than 25,000 customers in Wisconsin have lost power. More than 10,000 of those outages have been reported in Sauk Co. alone, the map showed. Adams, Juneau, Monroe have also report over a thousand outages each.

As storms poured down over Dane Co. around 10:30 p.m., MG&E’s total number of outages in the Madison-area surged past 12,000 customers. The highest number of outages in the city were reported on the northeast side of Lake Mendota.

Anyone experiencing a power outage is asked to call their provider to let them know.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the names of the two people killed in a motorcycle vs....
Names released of 2 killed in Madison motorcycle-pedestrian crash
A stretch of an Iowa Co. highway is closed Thursday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash, the...
One dead in Iowa Co. crash

Latest News

Barbie, Oppenheimer set to bring sellout crowds into Madison theaters for the second...
‘Barbenheimer’ draws in large crowds to Madison theaters
Large hail and damaging winds possible
WATCH LIVE: Tornado warning in Dane, Columbia, Dodge, Jefferson counties
Complaint: Sauk Prairie detective’s vehicle reported stolen before crash
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories