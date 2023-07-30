Comfortable stretch of weather

Less humid, slightly cooler today

More sunshine to start the week

Best rain chance: Wednesday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weekend started with some beautiful weather (especially considering the hot and sticky stretch it followed!), and we’ll continue with more of it for the second half of the weekend.

What’s Coming Up...

A sunny Sunday is ahead, with more pleasant conditions. High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday as they remain in the upper 70s for most. Our first below-average temperature in a while! Humidity will also be noticeably lower so it might be nice to open the windows and let some fresh air in. We’ll have a light breeze out of the north today.

Skies remain clear overnight, with low temperatures in the upper 50s.

Looking Ahead...

The workweek will start off with sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s. Temperatures will rise a few degrees as we approach the midpoint of the week, with highs reaching the mid-80s.

Our main chance for rain is still looking pretty measly: a small system will push through Wednesday night. With that, humidity levels will increase a bit on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will drop back to the lower 80s for the next weekend.

