Comfortable stretch of weather

Seasonable & mainly dry this week
Comfortable and sunny for the next few days.
Comfortable and sunny for the next few days.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Less humid, slightly cooler today
  • More sunshine to start the week
  • Best rain chance: Wednesday night
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weekend started with some beautiful weather (especially considering the hot and sticky stretch it followed!), and we’ll continue with more of it for the second half of the weekend.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

A sunny Sunday is ahead, with more pleasant conditions. High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday as they remain in the upper 70s for most. Our first below-average temperature in a while! Humidity will also be noticeably lower so it might be nice to open the windows and let some fresh air in. We’ll have a light breeze out of the north today.

Skies remain clear overnight, with low temperatures in the upper 50s.

Looking Ahead...

The workweek will start off with sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s. Temperatures will rise a few degrees as we approach the midpoint of the week, with highs reaching the mid-80s.

Our main chance for rain is still looking pretty measly: a small system will push through Wednesday night. With that, humidity levels will increase a bit on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will drop back to the lower 80s for the next weekend.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway

Latest News

Platteville and Belmont area hail
Storms, storm damage in south central Wisconsin
Dry and sunny
Mild Week Ahead
Plenty of sun this coming week
Mild Trend Ahead
Weekend forecast
Quieter and cool weather for the weekend