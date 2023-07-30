Fire active in Town of Springfield Saturday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews are on the scene of a fire Saturday afternoon in the town of Springfield almost three hours after a call came in.

Dane County Communications received a report of a garage fire on Martinsville Rd at 12:23 on Saturday. Waunakee Fire Department crews responded to the scene.

The crews were still on the scene as of 3 p.m.

Officials did not say what the cause of the fire was, or how severe it was.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

