Fire active in Town of Springfield Sunday afternoon

(WMTV)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews are on the scene of a fire Sunday afternoon in the town of Springfield almost three hours after a call came in.

Dane County Communications received a report of a garage fire on Martinsville Rd at 12:23 on Saturday. Waunakee Fire Department crews responded to the scene.

The crews were still on the scene as of 3 p.m.

Officials did not say what the cause of the fire was, or how severe it was.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

