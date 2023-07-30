Fort Atkinson cemetery needs help with clean-up after storm levels historic trees

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Evergreen Cemetery Association is asking for help with clean-up efforts after Friday night’s storm ripped through Jefferson County and leveled a number of their large trees.

According to the National Weather Service, 80 mile-per-hour winds flattened numerous trees in Fort Atkinson during severe storms late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

”I came in this morning and I couldn’t even get in the driveways and it was a terrible shock,” Evergreen Cemetery Grounds Supervisor Raughn Ferrell said. ”It looks like to me that something dropped down and just took the east end of this cemetery and just ripped everything apart.”

He estimated at least 50 trees were damaged and will need to be completely removed form the grounds.

Jenna Behnken and Trevor Downing live next to the cemetery and said the storm was very scary.

”I’ve never heard anything like it. It sounded like our house was going to get lifted up and pushed out,” Behnken said.

One of Evergreen’s large pine trees fell on top of the couples backyard fence along with trees in their front yard.

”Honestly it could’ve been so much worse. If that tree fell on our house or that tree fell this way our house would be gone,” Behnken said.

“We’ve been saying that all day, we’ve never seen anything like this,” Downing said. “I can’t believe it.”

As of Saturday evening, the couple still did not have power. Once their power returns, they plan to help with clean-up efforts at Evergreen Cemetery. something Ferrell said is desperately needed.

“We have to think positive,” he said. “Maybe we can get some donations for trees and re-plant the trees because this is the jewel of Fort Atkinson, you know?”

WE Energies posted on Facebook on Saturday that they estimate all power will be restored in Fort Atkinson by Monday.

People interested in helping Evergreen Cemetery can contact the association at 920-563-5014, evergreenfort@gmail.com, or donate directly through their website.

NWS’ latest report as of Saturday night said they had not received any reports indicating tornado damage in southeastern Wisconsin.

