Janesville Generals U13 baseball headed to Babe Ruth World Series

Janesville Generals U13 Baseball is playing in the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series.
Janesville Generals U13 Baseball is playing in the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Generals U13 baseball team is heading to the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series in Glen Allen, Va.

The Generals won the Ohio Valley Region to qualify for the World Series and will play against teams from Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Virginia.

The team held a car wash fund raiser on Saturday and a meat raffle on Sunday. Along with making a name for themselves at the World Series, fun is high on the priority list.

“I’ve been to three World Series previously, and my belief is that this team is ready to go and we will be competitive in this World Series,” said Tom Davey, the Generals’ head coach.

“I’m most looking forward to just having fun down there, playing our hardest and meeting kids from different places in the world,” said Eli Demrow, a pitcher and catcher.

The 2023 Babe Ruth World Series is from August 10-20.

