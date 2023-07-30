Mild Weather Continues

Pleasant Temperatures stays

Temperatures slowly rise through the week

Slight rain chance Thursday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The mild and pleasant weather that we ended our Sunday with will continue through the evening and into Monday. A very large area of high pressure will keep is beautiful as it slowly moves east.

What’s Coming Up...

Tomorrow we could see Canadian Wildfire smoke move back into our area again. Most of the smoke will still stay high in our atmosphere, minimum smoke should reach the ground, then we begin clearing out with healthier skies by later on Tuesday.

Looking Ahead...

While we’re expecting the week to stay mainly sunny, our next chance of showers looks to arrive potentially later on Thursday, overnight Friday. But at this point any accumulations will be mininimal.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.