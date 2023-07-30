Mild Weather Continues

Possible smoke returns
But what will this do for our drought?
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
  • Pleasant Temperatures stays
  • Temperatures slowly rise through the week
  • Slight rain chance Thursday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The mild and pleasant weather that we ended our Sunday with will continue through the evening and into Monday.  A very large area of high pressure will keep is beautiful as it slowly moves east.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Tomorrow we could see Canadian Wildfire smoke move back into our area again.  Most of the smoke will still stay high in our atmosphere, minimum smoke should reach the ground, then we begin clearing out with healthier skies by later on Tuesday.

Looking Ahead...

While we’re expecting the week to stay mainly sunny, our next chance of showers looks to arrive potentially later on Thursday, overnight Friday.  But at this point any accumulations will be mininimal.

