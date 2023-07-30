Some Fort Atkinson residents still without power as crews continue cleanup efforts

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - Almost 48 hours after severe storms hit Southern Wisconsin, and residents in some Fort Atkinson neighborhoods are still without power Sunday.

Eighty mile-per-hours winds hit the city, damaging Pamela Becker’s house, car, and electrical system.

“We heard the winds pick up and it got crazy. We didn’t hear the sirens. Two sirens went off, we didn’t hear ‘em, but we went to the basement like good kids, wait it out, and then came up and it was just a disaster, just a disaster,” Becker said Sunday.

She says crews haven’t left her backyard, where a main power source remains down.

“I’m waiting really for them to tell me because I’m at their mercy. Because everything is tangled up in wire, I can’t go remove it,” she said. “We’re the central location for the whole block I believe, so yeah, pretty crazy.”

Becker says despite the chaos, her neighbors have supported one another, and she doesn’t feel alone.

“I’ve gotta tell you, our neighborhood showed up. Totally showed up. I had guys I don’t know down around the corner, and they started down here with chainsaws and they worked their way all the way down to the end of the block all day yesterday,” Becker said.

WE Energies released an update Sunday morning stating 85% of their customers who lost power have had it restored, and they’re hopeful to have 95% of power restored by Sunday night. They said workers won’t stop until every customer has their lights back on.

