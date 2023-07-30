Whitewater men’s basketball coach steps down after 22 years

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - Long-time University of Wisconsin Whitewater head men’s basketball coach Pat Miller will step down from his position and leave the team, NBC15 Sports learned on Sunday.

Miller, a UWW alumni, was with the Warhawks for 34 years and spent 22 as a head coach.

BREAKING: I’ve just learned longtime @UWWMensHoops Head Coach Pat Miller is stepping down from his position and leaving @UWWhitewater after 34 years at UWW and 22 as HC. Miller led the Warhawks to 2 DIII National Championships. Congratulations Coach Miller on an AMAZING run. — Mike Jocko Jacques (@jockosports) July 30, 2023

He lead Whitewater to a pair of Division III National championships and was inducted into the UW-Whitewater Athletic Hall of Fame and the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The four-time Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year compiled a 434-167 (.722) record during his tenure.

Miller also served as the Warhawks’ head women’s golf coach from 1994-2000.

