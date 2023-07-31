Beloit police launch website for reporting crimes

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – The Beloit Police Dept. unveiled a new website for reporting crimes that is expected to free its officers to spend more time patrolling.

BPD’s new self-reporting tool will allow crime victims to alert investigators to an incident without calling. Officers will then review the complaints and follow up with the person who submitted the report when needed.

The website is not intended as a substitute for an emergency, and, in those instances, people should still call 911.

The types of crimes people can report are limited to six (listed below). After indicating which crime a person feels was committed, subsequent pages walk the user through a series of questions about the incident, the suspect, and circumstances.

When officers go through the day’s reports, they will remove ones out of their jurisdiction, considered inappropriate, or not their responsibility, filing them as ‘not reportable.’

The police department stated that the website will save officers time but not requiring them to take a call for service when something can be handled online. BPD officials hope that will free them to spend more time on patrol-related duties.

The self-reporting tool is available on the police department’s website and by clicking here. The crimes that can be reported via the self-report website are:

Theft

Vandalism

Lost Property

Fraud/scam

Drug violations

Shoplifting

