Cottage Grove places AEDs in all of its parks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cottage Grove has become the second municipality in Wisconsin to have automated external defibrillators placed in all of its parks.

Waukesha is the only other municipality in the state to accomplish this.

Each AED is locked inside a box. To access it, you must first call 911. They will then give you a code to open up the box for the AED.

Sean Brusegar, Cottage Grove’s Director of Parks, said the idea to do this stemmed from recent events like what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

“I think that kind of raised everyone’s awareness to the possibility of cardiac incidents and happening especially on a ball field or even near a ball field,” Brusegar said. “We’re just really excited. We hope that the community takes notice.”

Brusegar said Cottage Grove got the idea back in March. All of the AEDs were placed in the parks by mid-July.

