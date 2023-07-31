Dane Co. event encourages disposal of household hazardous waste

Lake Monona shoreline
Lake Monona shoreline(City of Madison)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County event aims to keep area drinking water and waterways clean.

The Village of Waunakee is teaming up with Dane County and the Madison Area Municipal Stormwater Partnership on a community-wide event, officials announced Monday. Residents are encouraged to attend Community Clean Sweep and throw away hazardous waste, household chemicals and other items that pose a risk to the environment.

“Prevention is the best way to protect the health of our drinking water and our waterways,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Clean Sweep is an easy way for us to all do our part to protect our local environment.”

The event is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 12, at Ripp Park, located at 990 Ripp Park Road in Waunakee. It is $15 per vehicle to attend and there are limited tickets available. The event is part of WI Stormwater Week, which is Aug. 5-13.

Those who miss the event can drop items off year round at the Dane County Clean Sweep Facility, located at the Dane County Landfill on 7102 US Hwy 12, in Madison.

County officials remind residents that hazardous waste, chemicals, and other items should never be placed in curbside trash or recycling bins, nor should they be dumped outside.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway

Latest News

The Breese Stevens Field will host their new Oktoberfest tradition in Madison this September.
Oktoberfest makes its way to Breese Stevens this fall
This week, middle school girls have the opportunity to attend a construction camp called “She...
Dane Co. hosts first construction camp for girls
Camp attendee learns about operating a drone
Dane Co. hosts first construction camp for girls
The Beloit Police Department has launched a new self-reporting website that it expects will...
Beloit police launch website for reporting crimes