Dane Co. event encourages disposal of household hazardous waste

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County event aims to keep area drinking water and waterways clean.

The Village of Waunakee is teaming up with Dane County and the Madison Area Municipal Stormwater Partnership on a community-wide event, officials announced Monday. Residents are encouraged to attend Community Clean Sweep and throw away hazardous waste, household chemicals and other items that pose a risk to the environment.

“Prevention is the best way to protect the health of our drinking water and our waterways,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Clean Sweep is an easy way for us to all do our part to protect our local environment.”

The event is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 12, at Ripp Park, located at 990 Ripp Park Road in Waunakee. It is $15 per vehicle to attend and there are limited tickets available. The event is part of WI Stormwater Week, which is Aug. 5-13.

Those who miss the event can drop items off year round at the Dane County Clean Sweep Facility, located at the Dane County Landfill on 7102 US Hwy 12, in Madison.

County officials remind residents that hazardous waste, chemicals, and other items should never be placed in curbside trash or recycling bins, nor should they be dumped outside.

