Dane Co. hosts first construction camp for girls

This week, middle school girls have the opportunity to attend a construction camp called “She Builds,” with a focus on construction.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - This week, middle school girls attended a construction camp called “She Builds,” with a focus on construction trades, engineering and architecture.

Girls are learning about the trades through hands on activities, lessons and site visits. This year, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County hosted the camp at their new McKenzie Regional Workforce Center.

Erika Cleaver, a Project Manager at Tri-North Builders, was part of the camp planning committee. Cleaver emphasized the importance of introducing girls to opportunities in construction.

“We really want to make it an equality thing in construction,” Cleaver said. “The more diverse teams that we have the better ideas that we have and the better we can build our construction projects.”

On Monday, Cullen employees gave a lesson and demonstration with drones to explain their importance in architecture and construction.

Cleaver said they will continue different activities throughout the week, including lessons about mechanical, electrical and plumbing trades.

“This has been a fun week,” Cleaver said. “The girls see a benefit to it. We’re really proud that they’re investing in their future and looking to the different opportunities.”

Cleaver added that they hope to do this camp in future years.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway

Latest News

The Breese Stevens Field will host their new Oktoberfest tradition in Madison this September.
Oktoberfest makes its way to Breese Stevens this fall
This week, middle school girls have the opportunity to attend a construction camp called “She...
Dane Co. hosts first construction camp for girls
Lake Monona shoreline
Dane Co. event encourages disposal of household hazardous waste
The Beloit Police Department has launched a new self-reporting website that it expects will...
Beloit police launch website for reporting crimes