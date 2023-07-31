Dane Co. hosts first construction camp for girls

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - This week, middle school girls attended a construction camp called “She Builds,” with a focus on construction trades, engineering and architecture.

Girls are learning about the trades through hands on activities, lessons and site visits. This year, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County hosted the camp at their new McKenzie Regional Workforce Center.

Erika Cleaver, a Project Manager at Tri-North Builders, was part of the camp planning committee. Cleaver emphasized the importance of introducing girls to opportunities in construction.

“We really want to make it an equality thing in construction,” Cleaver said. “The more diverse teams that we have the better ideas that we have and the better we can build our construction projects.”

On Monday, Cullen employees gave a lesson and demonstration with drones to explain their importance in architecture and construction.

Cleaver said they will continue different activities throughout the week, including lessons about mechanical, electrical and plumbing trades.

“This has been a fun week,” Cleaver said. “The girls see a benefit to it. We’re really proud that they’re investing in their future and looking to the different opportunities.”

Cleaver added that they hope to do this camp in future years.

