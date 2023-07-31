Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office issues new scam warning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – People in Dane Co. have lost tens of thousands of dollars to scams in which victims were led to believe they won the lottery or the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

“If you or someone you know is contacted out of the blue with the exciting news of a windfall, they should listen to that nagging voice that is telling them this is too good to be true,” Sheriff Kalven Barrett said.

In a statement Monday, the Sheriff’s Office detailed some of the steps the scammers will take to convince people they really did win a jackpot and that the steps the victims are taking are legitimate. Some perpetrators will produce documents to make their claims look valid, the Sheriff’s Office explained.

It also pointed out they will try to get around scam warnings from banks by telling potential victims that financial institutions are required to say such things when people make transfers. In some cases, the perpetrators feed their marks responses to give bank employees.

“Anytime someone is pressured to make an immediate transfer of funds, it’s a scam,” Barrett emphasized.

Once the scammers get their hands on the money, the Sheriff’s Office warned, it can be difficult, if not impossible, to find it again. The money gets routed though complex systems designed to hide where it ends up. Additionally, the recipient accounts used can belong to other scam victims. At the end of its journey, the funds are withdrawn at a foreign ATM.

The Sheriff’s Office pointed out that in the case someone really did win, they would not be asked to transfer any money. It urges people who get calls like these to reach out to their local law enforcement who can help them check out if the claims are legitimate.

