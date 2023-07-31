Gas prices in Madison and across Wisconsin spiked last week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Drivers in southern Wisconsin dipped a little deeper at the pump this week when they filled their tanks. New AAA numbers show prices jumped more than ten cents across the state and nationwide.

In Madison, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded rose to $3.476, which is approximately 13 cents higher than this time last week, the automobile agency found. (see chart below).

But, while that much of a jump in a just a week is nothing to sneeze at, diesel owners and truck drivers are looking over their shoulders with envy. They found themselves paying more than thirty cents more per gallon ($3.873 vs. $3.546).

Heading south on I-39, drivers in Janesville and Beloit found the jumps were quite as high, but they were still paying approximately a dime more per gallon for unleaded, AAA found.

Looking more broadly, AAA discovered many people in other parts of Wisconsin were getting hit even harder. Several cities in central and northern parts of the state saw price hikes of around twenty cents. Those helped push the average price in Wisconsin about 17 cents higher than it was last week ($3.565 vs. $3.397), which is in line with the movement nationwide ($3.757 vs. $3.596), according to AAA.

The sudden spike is being blamed partially on rising oil prices, which are going up as recession fears ease and OPEC cuts production, CNN reports. The hot weather recently is also considered a factor. Some refineries, including at least one ExxonMobil facility, have had to undergo maintenance in recent days because of extreme temperatures.

Senior White House officials say President Joe Biden’s top advisors are briefing him regularly on the situation.

While prices rose fast last week – which included the largest one-day spike in more than a year – they have not reached the levels drivers were seeing in June of last year, when people were shelling out more than $5 a gallon on average.

July 31 Last Week Last Year Madison $3.476 $3.342 $3.806 Janesville-Beloit $3.406 $3.313 $3.740 Wisconsin $3.565 $3.397 $3.907 U.S. $3.757 $3.543 $4.220

