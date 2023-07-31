Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, study says

FILE - Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, according to a study.
FILE - Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, according to a study.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Regularly drinking alcohol, even in small amounts, could raise your blood pressure, even in adults without hypertension, according to a new study.

The study says as little as one alcoholic drink increased blood pressure in men and women, including those with no existing blood pressure issues or conditions related to alcohol.

Researchers looked at data from seven studies conducted around the world between 1997 and 2021 involving more than 19,000 adults.

The study found that even less than one drink a day produced a small rise in systolic pressure over an average of five years.

It also found that small amounts of alcohol also raised the lower, or diastolic, blood pressure reading, but only in men.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Father of teen missing in Baraboo frustrated with investigation
Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Severe storms sweep through southern Wisconsin
Image of Alliant Energy's outage map at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin during Friday storms
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway

Latest News

Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake
FILE - A Delta Airlines passenger is suing over an incident that allegedly happened during an...
Lawsuit alleges flight attendants served too much alcohol to passenger that groped woman, her daughter
Sunny and pleasant weather is expected today.
Pleasant Weather to Begin the Week
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here’s a look at that investigation