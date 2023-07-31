Madison Police searching for pair who stole package from eastside home
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is putting a call-out to the community for help identifying a pair of porch pirates.
MPD stated on Facebook that two people allegedly took a package Wednesday night from a home on Cherrywood Court, on Madison’s east side.
MPD provided pictures from the incident, showing two people looking at the package.
Anyone who recognizes the pair was asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to submit a tip online.
